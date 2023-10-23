These are some of the Christmas jobs available soon in Northern Ireland

You’ll be part of a big team of helpers, all working together to ensure the job is done on time. We have lots of different shifts and times available so you can find the right shift for you, we do need you to be available for the whole time, as there’s lots of work to do.

As a Mail Sorter, you’ll be unloading mail and parcels, moving them through our warehouses and ensuring that they arrive at their destination safely. During a single shift, you could sort over a million items with your team! It’s a very important role so flexibility, commitment and enthusiasm are key.