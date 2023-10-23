These are some of the Christmas jobs available soon in Northern Ireland
There are positions available – and you are bound to see one that interests you.
They include:
- Deliver to You NI Ltd – Temporary Full Time/Weekends and Christmas Delivery Driver – From £108 a day - Part-time, Full-time, Temporary contract, Fixed term contract, Zero hours contract – Deliver To You NI Ltd is a Delivery Service Partner. It is building a new dedicated team of individuals who will be focused on providing a delivery service to the public throughout the year. We are passionate about our business and require likeminded individuals to join our rapidly expanding team.
- Royal Mail Christmas Sorter – £10.90 - £14.81 an hour - Full-time, Temporary contract, Fixed term contract –
You’ll be part of a big team of helpers, all working together to ensure the job is done on time. We have lots of different shifts and times available so you can find the right shift for you, we do need you to be available for the whole time, as there’s lots of work to do.
As a Mail Sorter, you’ll be unloading mail and parcels, moving them through our warehouses and ensuring that they arrive at their destination safely. During a single shift, you could sort over a million items with your team! It’s a very important role so flexibility, commitment and enthusiasm are key.
- Seasonal Home Delivery Driver – Pay £12.88 an hour – Seasonal Home Delivery Driver - Belfast and Surrounding Areas – Resolve Recruitment are working alongside a leading supermarket chain who require Seasonal Home Delivery Drivers in Belfast and surrounding areas – The Role is Delivering frozen and chilled goods, Loading orders and stock onto your van and helping with the stores wider operation when required
- Christmas Work at La Mon Hotel and Country Club – Belfast £7.49 - £10.42 an hour - Part-time – Working in hospitality is vibrant, flexible, and no two days are ever the same!
We have Christmas period roles to help out with our Santa Stay Over's. We need Santa's Elves to help with the festivities planned !
Friday 1st December-Saturday 23rd December 2023
Midweek hours 5.00pm-9.30pm, Weekend 4.30pm-9.30pm.
-
Temporary Seasonal Staff for Revolucion de Cuba – Revolucion de Cuba in Belfast BT1 – £8.00 - £10.25 an hour - Part-time, Full-time, Temporary contract – Revolucion de Cuba are looking to add a number of roles to to our Cuban Familia for the festive season! You’ll be the front line of delivering a fun and memorable experience for our customers. You’ll turn the best ingredients into drinks with a real wow factor, serve amazing food. Customers will watch in awe and return time and again because of
-
Gordons Chemists – Seasonal Casual Sales Assistant – Duties Include: Stock maintenance, Merchandising products, Awareness of customer needs and provide exceptional customer service, Accuracy in the operation of till transactions and cash handling, Providing knowledge / up to date advice on our product ranges, promotions and special offers, Maintain professional standards of dress and grooming, General Housekeeping, Other duties as required.
