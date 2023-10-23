Appeal for people to flood social media with pictures of Lisa Dorrian in bid to drive out her murderer
The Let’s Find Lisa page has appealed for people to change their profile picture to the missing north Down woman, in a bid to target her murderer.
A post on the page says: “Let’s try something new……please change your profile picture to Lisa and let her murderer know that he will and should see her face every day.
"Also the people around him who may have info need to be reminded of her face.
"They need to know that we will never give up on finding her.
"Please share in support #letsfindlisa #murderinthebadlands”
The call comes as Netflix series Murder in the Badlands – covering the stories of four women killed in Northern Ireland in the last 40 years – went viral online.