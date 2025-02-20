Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lynas Foodservice acquires Keenan Seafood as firm’s sales pass £200m and takes the family-owned foodservice business’s payroll to over 700

Lynas Foodservice, a third-generation family-owned business in Coleraine, has strengthened its foothold in the local foodservice market by acquiring Keenan Seafood, one of Belfast’s longest-established fresh fish companies.

The acquisition will add around 40 employees to Lynas's existing team, pushing the total workforce to over 700 people.

This strategic move further cements Lynas’s position in the industry, with the company now servicing more than 5,000 customers across Northern Ireland. Offering over 5,000 products, Lynas specializes in frozen, chilled, ambient, and non-food items, delivered through its operations based at Loughanhill Industrial Estate in Coleraine and 11 stores across Northern Ireland. Last year, Lynas generated over £200million in sales, moving a total of 12 million boxes of goods to pubs, restaurants, schools, and hospitals.

Managing director Andrew Lynas shared his excitement on social media, posting: “We are pleased to announce that Lynas Foodservice has acquired, one of Belfast’s most established fresh fish businesses. This strategic acquisition strengthens our position in the foodservice industry and brings our team to over 700 employees.

“With sales surpassing £200million and a growing customer base, we continue to deliver exceptional service and products across the region.”

The Keenan family, who have been at the helm of the fish business for three generations, founded T Keenan and Sons Fish Merchants Ltd in 1942, later trading as Keenan Seafood Ltd.

The acquisition marks a return to Lynas Foodservice’s roots, as company founder Bobby Lynas first entered the fish business in Coleraine over 70 years ago.