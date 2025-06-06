Eugene O’Neill, co-founder of Inspired and new Ryan principal. Credit: Inspired Corporate Advisory

Deal brings renowned Gaelic footballer into Ryan's ranks and adds two new office in Holywood and Dungiven, enhancing R&D and corporate tax capabilities

A Northern Irish tax advisory and compliance services firm - which numbers a renowned former Gaelic football player among its team - has been acquired by Ryan, a global tax services and software business.

Inspired Corporate Advisory specialises in research and development (R&D), capital allowances, and patent box incentives.

The Inspired team will expand Ryan’s regional capabilities and tax offerings to enterprise clients across multiple industries, with a specialisation in the engineering, construction, and building supply sectors.

"As one of Northern Ireland’s only dedicated tax firms, Inspired is well aligned to Ryan’s commitment to providing bespoke client services focused on business taxes," said Ryan president, European and Asia-Pacific operations, Tom Shave.

"This acquisition strengthens our growth strategy as, together, we look to expand our presence in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland."

Inspired partners, Eugene O’Neill and Michael Heinicke, have become Ryan principals.

Additionally, 16 team members will bring more than six decades of combined experience gained from industry and large accounting firms, including Colm Cavanagh renowned former Gaelic football player.

The acquisition also expands Ryan’s global footprint by establishing two new office locations in Holywood and Dungiven.

"As a global firm, Ryan’s focused commitment to providing strategic tax solutions with local expertise backed by extensive technology is tremendously beneficial for our clients," said Eugene O’Neill, co-founder of Inspired and new Ryan principal.