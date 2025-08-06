'This confirms our unique approach': Dunmurry biotechnology company wins US Patent for OptiMAL Library
Belfast biotechnology company Fusion Antibodies has hailed a successful patent application in the US.
The patent entitled "Antibody Library and Method", concerns the library of antibodies that is currently screened within Fusion's OptiMAL platform, as well as the method for the design of additional libraries.
This is key to Fusion's offering to provide "Opti" designed libraries for a range of applications including antibody discovery, affinity maturation, and sequence optimisation.
Fusion, based in Dunmurry, is also progressing patent applications in respect of the OptiMAL Library in several other territories worldwide including Europe, China and Japan.
Having secured the US patent, the company is now targeting a scientific presentation at the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics conference in San Diego in December 2025 and working toward a commercial launch of OptiMAL at this event.
Richard Buick, chief scientific officer of Fusion, said: "I am really pleased that the US Patent Office has granted the OptiMAL Library patent application.
"This confirms our unique approach to antibody library design and protects Fusion's OptiMAL antibody library for years to come."
Adrian Kinkaid, chief executive of Fusion, added: "This good news arrives at an almost perfect point in time as we confirm the desired binding properties of antibodies discovered using OptiMAL® and as we prepare for the formal commercial launch of the service."
