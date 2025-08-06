Belfast retailer Steven Harrison becomes the first in Northern Ireland to win under the National Lottery’s ‘Share the Win’ scheme, after a customer bagged £20,000 a month for five years

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, is celebrating the first lucky independent National Lottery retailer in Northern Ireland to scoop a prize in its ‘Share the Win’ initiative.

Steven Harrison, owner of Nisa in Bellevue Street, Belfast, bagged the fantastic £10,000 ‘gold tier’ award. He sold a top prize National Lottery Scratchcard to a lucky player at his store, who will pocket £20,000 every month for five years. Steven becomes the first National Lottery retailer in Northern Ireland to take home a prize in the new ‘Share the Win’ rewards incentive from Allwyn and is now the proud owner of his new ‘Millionaire Made Here’ plaque and display.

The scheme, which launched in November 2024, awards retailers who sell high tier (£50,000 or more) winning National Lottery tickets – like EuroMillions, Lotto, and Thunderball, or National Lottery Scratchcards in their store.

Allwyn's director of commercial partnerships and retail sales, Alison Acquaye-Acford, said: “Massive congratulations to Steven! I’m absolutely thrilled to be celebrating his £10,000 win and first ‘Share the Win’ store in Northern Ireland. Allwyn has awarded £269,000 in total to National Lottery ‘Share the Win’ retailers all over the UK, including Steven, so we’re extending that winning feeling and good fortune further than ever before.

"It’s wonderful that retailers are helping us to raise around £30 million every week for National Lottery-funded projects, while being in with a chance of winning huge prizes simply by selling tickets.”

Glyn Roberts, chief executive officer, Retail NI explained: “Congratulations to Steven for having one of the luckiest stories in the province. Retail is the backbone of our high streets across Northern Ireland, so it’s brilliant to hear how Allwyn is rewarding hard-working National Lottery retailers. At what is already a challenging and uncertain time for independent retailers, the revenue, commission, and footfall derived from selling The National Lottery is even more crucial.

"With the economic pressures facing our high streets, we should be doing all we can to protect and promote The National Lottery so that it can continue supporting retailers like Steven that serve their local communities each and every day.”

Steven added: “I’m delighted to benefit from the win of one of our customers – it’s really good for business! We provide a service for the local community and we can now promote ourselves as lucky – which further increases footfall in store. Our winnings will also allow us to go on a family holiday to our favourite place, Tenerife.”

Share the Win is open to all National Lottery retailers where the winning ticketholder is happy to share details of their win. The retailer’s Share the Win prize is linked to the amount won by the playing customer.

The three ‘Share the Win’ prize tiers for retailers are: Gold tier - wins of £1 million or more will net lucky retailers the top prize of £10,000.

Silver tier - wins of between £250,000 up to £1m will be worth £5,000 to shop owners.

Bronze tier - wins of between £50,000 up to £250,000 will see retailers pocket £2,000.