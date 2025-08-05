Co. Tyrone woman launches craft business to help people ‘Knit, Stitch, and Chill’ their way to better mental health
A Co. Tyrone woman has launched a new business aimed at supporting mental wellbeing through crafting, after experiencing first-hand how fibre arts helped her cope during a personal crisis.
Jill Burton, from Aughnacloy, officially launched Knit Stitch Chill at the recent 105th Clogher Valley Show 2025, offering supplies and support for fibre crafts including sewing, crochet, knitting, cross-stitch and needle felting.
The idea for the business was born in 2024, after Jill’s partner went through a severe stress-related mental health crisis. During that challenging time, Jill found solace in crafting – especially knitting and sewing – using it as a way to manage her own mental health as she supported her partner.
“You find yourself trying to be the strong one, which is a difficult task when you don’t know if your loved one will be alive at the end of the day,” Jill explained.
“When you’re constantly prioritising someone else it can leave you feeling very low too.”
She said knitting a few rows while sitting in hospital A&Es, or during moments of mental overwhelm, helped her stay grounded.
“It didn’t fix everything – but it gave me just enough calm to keep going.”
Now, she’s determined to share that coping mechanism with others through Knit Stitch Chill, a craft supply business with a focus on wellbeing. With Northern Ireland continuing to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues in the UK – 21% of adults and 1 in 8 young people affected – Jill hopes crafting can become a widely accessible tool for resilience and self-care.
Her online shop, catering for fibre crafts of all kinds, including sewing, crochet, knitting, cross-stitch and needle felt, is set to launch in the coming weeks, with newsletter subscribers receiving an exclusive discount on launch day.
She’ll also be showcasing her range at the Quilt Fayre Belfast (August 28–30) and the Knit and Stitch Show Belfast (November 13–16).
She added: “This is just the beginning. “I really want to get out and meet local crafters in person, so I’d love to hear from event organisers, community groups or small businesses interested in partnering for workshops, pop-up shops or even craft party packages.”
Enquiries can be sent to [email protected].
