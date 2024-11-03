The development, to the land west of Huntingdale Green and south east of Ballyclare Cemetery, includes a mix of six housing types, offering both detached and semi-detached properties

A planning proposal for 56 Ballyclare homes, complete with garages, landscaping and vehicular access, has been approved.

The development, to the land west of Huntingdale Green and south east of Ballyclare Cemetery, includes a mix of six housing types, offering both detached and semi-detached properties.

The development's boundary will be softened with railings and open-plan frontages complemented by landscaped elements, creating an inviting transition into the surrounding area.

Plans for 56 homes in Ballyclare have been approved (Image credit: Pixabay)

Cllr Neil Kelly, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: "This development aims to create a well-integrated and visually appealing residential area in a prime location in Ballyclare. This will attract new residents and importantly, will increase footfall to our town centres.”

Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown, added: "This is welcome news and will help satisfy growing demand for homes in the Borough, which is a much sought after place to live, invest and work.