Lakelands Retail Park is fully let to several major retailers, with new tenants including The Range, EZ Living, Harry Corry, Donegal-based Foy Interiors, Costa Coffee and Home Bargains — the first retailer to open its doors to customers — creating further jobs for the local economy

Co Tyrone family-owned construction and development company Elm Grange Company is nearing the completion of its first major commercial development with funding support from Bank of Ireland UK.

Tyrone-based Elm Grange Company has invested more than £10million to develop the Lakelands Retail Park on the previously derelict site of the former Unipork factory at Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen. The project has supported more than 100 local construction roles, with Elm Grange Company Ltd using local suppliers throughout to complete the scheme.

John Curran, managing director of Elm Grange Company, said: “We have completed construction of phase one at Lakelands Retail Park, and we’re delighted to bring opportunities with high-profile new retailers into the area, supported from the beginning of the development by the team at Bank of Ireland.

“This development has been years in the making, involving a complex planning process and the hard work of many skilled professionals. We’re proud to have worked with such a talented and committed team to deliver a retail park of the highest quality. The strong footfall seen by Home Bargains since it opened its doors is testament to the demand for this type of retail offer in the local area.”

Gareth Wilson, business manager, Bank of Ireland UK, explained: “We are delighted to have supported Elm Grange with this extensive commercial development and we continue to work closely with John and the team as the next phase of the project evolves. Lakelands Retail Park is now home to several highly successful retailers, bringing greater choice to local shoppers.

“At Bank of Ireland, we work closely with our customers to help them achieve their business ambitions and growth potential, supporting them at each step in their business journey.”

The delivery of Lakelands Retail Park follows a lengthy and complex planning process, during which Elm Grange Company worked closely with consultants, designers, engineers, legal advisers, and contractors to bring the project to fruition.