'This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it feels like the right one': Owners bid heartfelt goodbye and thank community following closure announcement of County Armagh gift shop
A treasured Lurgan-based crafts store has announced it will be closing its doors for the final time on June 30 marking the end of a “mighty” 13-year journey.
Run by husband-and-wife duo Sinéad and Peadar McMahon, Danaan Crafts began as an online venture in 2013 before finding a permanent home in a former dental surgery on William Street. The store quickly became a creative hub for the local community, offering handmade gifts, workshops, and a welcoming space for crafters and creatives.
In a heartfelt announcement posted on social media, Sinéad shared the difficult decision, expressing deep gratitude to the community: “After 13 mighty years on William Street, the time has unfortunately come to say Goodbye. We are closing the shop — with our final trading day planned for 30th June 2025.
“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it feels like the right one — and I want to say a massive heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s supported us over the years.
“Whether you bought a handmade gift, attended a workshop, or just popped in for a yarn, it has meant the world.
“It has been such a privilege to share so many beautiful pieces handmade by small local businesses as well as creative moments with you all.”
As part of its closing phase, Danaan Crafts will begin offering special reductions on items starting this Saturday, with further deals to follow in the weeks ahead. Shoppers are encouraged to visit and support local makers during the store’s final chapter.
While the physical store is closing, Sinéad hinted at the possibility of continuing online, urging customers to stay connected for future updates.
She added: “Now is the perfect time to pop in, grab a bargain, and support your favourite local makers one last time.
“Thank you again for being part of this journey. I’ll share updates soon about what’s next, with the possibility of continuing online — so please stay connected! With heartfelt thanks.”
