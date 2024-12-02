Celebrating 46 years in business, Moore Concrete remains focused on becoming a world class manufacturing facility with the expansion of its facilities by constructing three new factories totalling 4,750square metres for bespoke production

Northern Ireland’s leading precast concrete manufacturer and supplier, Moore Concrete Products Ltd has invested over £3.1million in an expansion, building three new factories at its Ballymena headquarters, supported by Danske Bank.

Founded by Wilbert Moore in 1978, Moore Concrete has been the leading supplier of quality precast products to the agricultural, building and civil sectors since the beginning, with a significant focus on innovation to meet customer and the industry’s needs and development throughout the years.

Celebrating 46 years in business, Moore Concrete remains focused on becoming a world class manufacturing facility with the expansion of its facilities by constructing three new factories totalling 4,750square metres for bespoke production. The recently completed additional production space is equipped with six overhead cranes and an extension of the Conflex concrete distribution from the company’s two mixers.

Securing and working on major projects such as Southsea Sub Frontage 3 for VolkerStevin and the HS2 Bat Mitigation Structure in Buckinghamshire for Asset International, Moore Concrete has increased its employee numbers to 203 and recently recruited 16 new apprenticeship roles across joinery, civil engineering and maintenance.

In addition to the facility build, Moore Concrete used the investment from Danske Bank to develop a new computer system, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which will integrate and digitise all of Moore Concrete’s processes, improving operational efficiencies, data accuracy and strengthening the collaboration between customers and suppliers.

Moore Concrete has also used Danske Bank’s investment to further research and develop new products and innovative projects, training programmes to improve employee’s skills and productivity, leadership programmes and digital marketing to improve brand awareness.

Danske Bank has supported Moore Concrete Products Ltd to invest over £3million in three new factories, growing its employee figures and major new projects. Picture is James Kilgore, senior business manager at Danske Bank, Wilbert Moore, founder and MD of Moore Concrete Products Ltd and Peter Houston, head of Danske Bank, North Finance Centre

Wilbert Moore, founder and managing director of Moore Concrete Products Ltd, said: “This investment into our facility extension with three new factories allows us to increase capacity and further grow our civils business in the concrete industry. The extension enables us to complete work in a safe way, which is our number one priority, as well as secure employment for the hard-working team we have and further grow the business as we become a world class facility.

“We have a long trading history with Danske Bank and their support has enabled us to achieve several strategic and operational goals over the years through asset-based lending, business loans and digital banking services. We are grateful for the strong partnership we have with Danske Bank which is cemented by them taking the time to understand our business and ensuring we have access to experts in each area.”

James Kilgore, senior business manager at Danske Bank, added: “Moore Concrete Products is an exceptional family business that has grown steadily through the years by innovating, adapting and understanding the markets in which they operate.