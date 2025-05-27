Staffline Recruitment Ireland is set to host the Belfast event with opportunities in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, public sector, administration and customer service

Belfast job centre, Staffline Recruitment Ireland is set to host Northern Ireland’s biggest job fair at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park on Thursday, June 19 from 11am to 3pm.

The large-scale event will give jobseekers the chance to speak with Staffline’s experienced recruitment consultants about hundreds of live roles across Northern Ireland with some of the biggest employers in both the private and public sector.

Opportunities will span a wide range of industries including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, public sector, administration, and customer service.

The job fair is free to attend and open to all, supporting candidates at every level – from those entering the workforce to professionals seeking a career move.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their CVs, as many roles are available for immediate start.

Donna Parker, managing director at Staffline, said: “We’re proud to be bringing Northern Ireland’s largest job fair to such an iconic venue. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for work or a career change. Our consultants will be there to support every jobseeker who walks through the door, offering advice, CV support, and real opportunities with trusted employers across the country.”

With hundreds of live vacancies available on the day, the event is expected to attract a high turnout from across Belfast and beyond.

Attendees can register online and find out more at: