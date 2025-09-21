Two nights of festive shopping, live entertainment, and locally made delights await as St George’s transforms into a Christmas wonderland this November

Planning is underway to bring a magical locally focused Christmas Twilight Market to Belfast’s iconic St George’s Market on Tuesday, November 25 and Wednesday 26, offering visitors two enchanting evenings of festive shopping, locally sourced food and live entertainment in the heart of the city centre.

To bring the event to life, a trader recruitment drive has been launched giving local businesses the opportunity of having a stall, as demand from local businesses is expected to be high, due to the timing of the market just ahead of Black Friday.

Applications are now open for traders keen to take part in this highly anticipated showcase, which will attract thousands of visitors during the peak Christmas shopping season.

The Twilight Market concept has become a firm favourite on Belfast’s events calendar, transforming St George's Victorian market hall into a bustling late-night destination filled with artisan food, handmade crafts, extensive giftware and live music. This special pre-Christmas Twilight Market promises to be an unmissable opportunity for local traders to connect with eager festive shoppers seeking unique presents, locally made products and seasonal treats.

Market organisers are now calling on a wide variety of traders to get involved with applications welcome from:

Food and drink producers offering everything from gourmet street food and festive bakes to craft beers and artisan spirits.

Craft and design makers showcasing jewellery, textiles, artwork, ceramics and other handmade gifts.

Specialist retailers with festive décor, sustainable products or unique stocking fillers.

Local entrepreneurs and startups seeking to reach new audiences in the busy Christmas shopping season.

Belfast Christmas Twilight Market at St George's organiser Christine Cousins of Sonic Events said: “Twilight markets at St George’s are always a highlight and we are expecting that this pre-Christmas Twilight Market will be something truly special. It’s a fantastic opportunity for local traders to showcase their locally handcrafted, produced and manufactured products in front of thousands of people who are ready to shop for Christmas. The atmosphere inside the market hall will be incredible, from the lights to the live music, the smell of festive food, and of course the buzz of people discovering unique gifts. We can guarantee that the whole family will be entertained.

“Whether you’re an established trader or just starting out, this is a prime opportunity to get your products into the hands of customers in the very heart of Belfast city centre. Shoppers love supporting local and this market is the perfect place to do it.

“For traders, it is a rare chance to tap into the pre-Christmas buzz and gain exposure to a wide customer base, so I would encourage anyone considering trading at the market to submit their application today.”