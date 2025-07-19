International real estate advisor Savills has completed the integration of Osborne King’s team into its Northern Ireland business

All Osborne King staff are now operating under the Savills brand from Longbridge House on Waring Street in Belfast

The move marks the final stage in the successful acquisition of Osborne King, announced earlier this year. Following a smooth and collaborative transition period, Savills now strengthens its position as the leading real estate advisory firm in Northern Ireland and across the island of Ireland.

Ben Turtle, head of Savills Northern Ireland, said: "This is a proud and exciting milestone. Over recent months, we’ve worked closely with our Osborne King colleagues to ensure a seamless transition for clients and staff. Now operating under one roof and one brand, we’re united in our ambition to deliver market-leading advice and service across Northern Ireland."

Dave McClure, director, head of advisory / professional services at Savills Northern Ireland and former managing director of Osborne King, added: "Seeing the Osborne King team fully integrated into Savills today is a moment of real pride for all of us. It’s the culmination of careful planning and teamwork, and it ensures continuity for our clients while opening up new opportunities to grow and deliver even greater value as part of a global brand."

Mark Reynolds, managing director of Savills Ireland, added: "This integration brings together exceptional talent and local knowledge with the scale and resources of Savills. The process has been incredibly smooth thanks to the professionalism and commitment of both teams. We’re looking forward to the future as one company — stronger, more connected, and better positioned to support our clients."