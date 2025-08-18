'This is about more than technology': Co Antrim firm to roll out marine pollution tech across UK and Ireland
Northern Ireland NETZERO Alchemists has entered into a partnership with an innovative Norwegian firm to accelerate the deployment of a number of autonomous marine clean-up tech products across Great Britain, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.
Clean Sea Solutions' products include the Aquapod and Aquadrone systems, which are already in operation in cities including Oslo, Trondheim, Ålesund, Rotterdam, and Singapore.
The agreement was said to combine Clean Sea Solutions’ engineering innovation in pollution capture, oil/diesel spill response, and real-time environmental monitoring with NETZERO Alchemists’ expertise in regenerative leadership, marine and nature-based environmental innovation, and sustainable business transformation.
Alan Branagh, founder and chief executive at NETZERO Alchemists, based in Antrim said: "This is about more than technology, it’s about building the partnerships, capacity, and leadership needed to restore what’s lost, clean what’s ignored, protect what matters, and build what lasts.”
The partners said they will launch feasibility studies in key ports, harbours, and marinas and deliver pilot projects that demonstrate measurable environmental and economic impact.
It is also envisaged they will deploy scalable, autonomous clean-up infrastructure targeting plastics, microplastics, oil films, and diesel residues, while supporting clients in aligning with net-zero targets, UN SDGs, and ESG reporting requirements.
As exclusive partner for the region, NETZERO Alchemists will lead on stakeholder engagement, funding strategies, and local implementation, ensuring each project delivers environmental restoration alongside jobs, skills, and community benefits.
"Marine pollution is a fast-growing global crisis, but we have proven solutions ready to scale," said Per Elvestuen, co-founder and chief executive at Clean Sea Solutions.
"This partnership will help us bring Aquapod and Aquadrone technology to some of the UK and Ireland’s most important coastal hubs, restoring ecosystems while supporting local economies."