Move combines Learning Pool’s analytics and platform expertise with Elucidat’s AI-powered authoring innovation to deliver smarter, scalable learning experiences worldwide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Londonderry training provider Learning Pool has acquired Elucidat, a UK innovative cloud-based authoring platform trusted by leading global brands.

The move brings together two quality platforms to create a unified, enhanced learning ecosystem, combining Learning Pool’s strength in analytics and platform capabilities with Elucidat’s innovation in scalable content creation and AI-powered authoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This expansion follows the recent addition of WorkRamp to Learning Pool’s expanding portfolio. WorkRamp is a next-generation Learning Management System (“LMS”) designed for mid-market and extended enterprise use cases that aims to provide an intuitive, high-impact experience for employees and customers.

Together, the combined strategic investment in Elucidat's authoring platform and WorkRamp's agile LMS significantly expands Learning Pool's capabilities and bolsters its ability to deliver comprehensive, flexible, and scalable learning solutions for a broader range of customers across industries and geographies.

Founded in 2013, Elucidat, based in Brighton, has built a reputation for helping large-scale learning teams quickly create, manage, and distribute high-quality digital learning. Its platform offers powerful support for collaboration, automation, and AI-assisted content development.

The acquisition strengthens Learning Pool’s product ecosystem and advances its ability to deliver smarter, faster, and more flexible learning solutions for its global customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Londonderry training provider Learning Pool has acquired Elucidat, a UK innovative cloud-based authoring platform trusted by leading global brands. Credit Learning Pool

“This is an exciting moment for Learning Pool,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool. “The acquisitions of both WorkRamp and now Elucidat mark significant milestones in our growth journey. Elucidat’s strong product vision and innovation in AI-supported authoring aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify learning at scale. Together, our vision is to deliver an industry-leading experience for end-to-end learning design and delivery.”

Elucidat’s platform will play a key role in supporting Learning Pool’s broader learning suite, including its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), off-the-shelf content library, highly flexible and scalable custom content, and data and insights tools. The end goal will be a more seamless and scalable learning journey for customers.

Steve Penfold, CEO of Elucidat, added: “By joining Learning Pool, we’re able to expand Elucidat’s reach and amplify our impact. With a shared customer-first ethos and strong product synergy, we’re excited to help organisations create even better learning experiences, faster and at greater scale.”