Northern Ireland offsite construction firm Western has invested £1million in a fully automated timber panel production line at its Coalisland headquarters

Western unveils cutting-edge production system as part of multi-million-pound push for innovation, efficiency, and Net Zero delivery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland offsite construction firm Western has invested £1million in a fully automated timber panel production line at its Coalisland headquarters.

The investment is part of a multi-million-pound programme to boost innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed with Modular Building Automation and JJ Smith Woodworking Machinery, the new line combines advanced automation with powerful digital design tools to deliver higher output, greater precision, improved safety, and energy-efficient building systems.

Northern Ireland offsite construction firm Western has invested £1million in a fully automated timber panel production line at its Coalisland headquarters

At the heart of Western’s latest initiative is a suite of next-generation machinery to manufacture pen and closed timber wall panels with minimal manual handling.

Underpinned by hsbcad’s integrated design platform, it enables digital fabrication workflows and rapid design-to-manufacture capabilities.

The new system will improve delivery timelines, reduce site disruption, minimise material waste, and ensure tighter building tolerances while supporting Western’s carbon reduction targets. It also enhances the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for faster, greener construction in line with Net Zero ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just a leap in technology - it’s a statement about where we’re headed,” said Western’s managing director, Rory McGuigan. “We’re investing in the future of construction. That means making our operations smarter, faster, and more sustainable.”

The Co Tyrone firm recently welcomed two sets of international visitors. The delegations from Australia and The Netherlands met with senior executives from Western to review best global practice in off-site modular construction.

The visitors also took time to tour Western’s extensive manufacturing facilities, which include a new fully automated timber panel production line.