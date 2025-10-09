'This isn’t just a leap in technology - it’s a statement about where we’re headed': Coalisland offsite construction firm invests multi-million pounds in smart manufacturing with less waste, more speed, and lower carbon
Northern Ireland offsite construction firm Western has invested £1million in a fully automated timber panel production line at its Coalisland headquarters.
The investment is part of a multi-million-pound programme to boost innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in construction.
Developed with Modular Building Automation and JJ Smith Woodworking Machinery, the new line combines advanced automation with powerful digital design tools to deliver higher output, greater precision, improved safety, and energy-efficient building systems.
At the heart of Western’s latest initiative is a suite of next-generation machinery to manufacture pen and closed timber wall panels with minimal manual handling.
Underpinned by hsbcad’s integrated design platform, it enables digital fabrication workflows and rapid design-to-manufacture capabilities.
The new system will improve delivery timelines, reduce site disruption, minimise material waste, and ensure tighter building tolerances while supporting Western’s carbon reduction targets. It also enhances the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for faster, greener construction in line with Net Zero ambitions.
“This isn’t just a leap in technology - it’s a statement about where we’re headed,” said Western’s managing director, Rory McGuigan. “We’re investing in the future of construction. That means making our operations smarter, faster, and more sustainable.”
The Co Tyrone firm recently welcomed two sets of international visitors. The delegations from Australia and The Netherlands met with senior executives from Western to review best global practice in off-site modular construction.
The visitors also took time to tour Western’s extensive manufacturing facilities, which include a new fully automated timber panel production line.
Declan McCloskey, operations director at Western added: “We have been pioneers within the offsite modular sector for around four decades now. It was great to be able to share thinking and ideas with our international visitors from the Netherlands and Australia about the evolution of the construction and manufacturing sectors and how we should be responding to the challenges and opportunities in our respective markets.”