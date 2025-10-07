Co Tyrone firm hosts international delegations to showcase offsite construction innovation
Co Tyrone offsite construction firm Western has welcomed two sets of international visitors.
The delegations from Australia and The Netherlands met with senior executives from Western to review best global practice in off-site modular construction.
The visitors also took time to tour Western’s extensive manufacturing facilities in Tyrone, which include a new fully automated timber panel production line.
This is the latest acquisition in an ongoing multi-million-pound programme to enhance innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability in construction.
The new timber panel production line brings together the latest automation technology with powerful digital design tools. It has been designed to deliver higher output, greater precision and improved safety alongside the provision of high-performance, energy-efficient building systems.
At the heart of Western’s latest initiative is a suite of next-generation machinery designed for one-person operation, enabling the manufacture of open and closed timber wall panels with minimal manual handling.
The new automated timber panel production line will support Western’s ambitious carbon reduction goals. The investment also enhances Western’s ability to meet increasing demand for faster, greener construction in keeping with the UK and Irish government’s drive towards Net Zero buildings.