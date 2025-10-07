David Westerman (left) from West Built Homes in Australia with Declan McCloskey, COO of Western, Co Tyrone. The visit was part of a visit to Western to learn about global best practice in modular construction

Visitors from Australia and The Netherlands tour Western’s new automated timber panel line, part of a multi-million-pound push for innovation and Net Zero construction

Co Tyrone offsite construction firm Western has welcomed two sets of international visitors.

The delegations from Australia and The Netherlands met with senior executives from Western to review best global practice in off-site modular construction.

The visitors also took time to tour Western’s extensive manufacturing facilities in Tyrone, which include a new fully automated timber panel production line.

This is the latest acquisition in an ongoing multi-million-pound programme to enhance innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability in construction.

The new timber panel production line brings together the latest automation technology with powerful digital design tools. It has been designed to deliver higher output, greater precision and improved safety alongside the provision of high-performance, energy-efficient building systems.

At the heart of Western’s latest initiative is a suite of next-generation machinery designed for one-person operation, enabling the manufacture of open and closed timber wall panels with minimal manual handling.

