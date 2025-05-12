Catagen is the only Northern Ireland company named to Tech Nation’s prestigious Future Fifty 2025 cohort hosted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, recognised for pioneering decarbonisation technologies and a track record of climate innovation

Belfast environmental health service Catagen has been placed on The Future Fifty cohort for 2025, backed by Tech Nation and Founders Forum.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted the launch of the 2025 Future Fifty programme at 10 Downing Street.

Catagen’s CEO and co-founder Dr. Andrew Woods was invited to celebrate the achievement alongside fellow future industry leaders in the 2025 cohort, as well as colleagues and members of the wider tech community.

Catagen's CEO and co-founder Andrew Woods pictured at Downing Street with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for the Tech Nation’s Future Fifty 2025 Cohort

The Future Fifty is the leading late-stage growth programme for technology companies in the UK, coined as a ‘rite of passage’ for many of the most innovative and successful tech scale-ups.

Catagen’s mission is to clean and decarbonise the air. Through the ClimaHtech system, Catagen is decarbonising hard-to-abate industries such as aviation, mobility, heavy machinery, marine, and more.

The Future Fifty programme is invite-only and has supported over 30% of unicorns and 40% of decacorns in the UK, with alumni like Monzo, Revolut, Skyscanner, and Deliveroo. Tech Nation’s Future Fifty cohort are the tech companies to watch, having raised a collective £16 billion in funding.

Catagen is the only Northern Ireland-based company on this year’s Future Fifty cohort.

Dr. Woods said: “Joining Tech Nation’s Future Fifty recognises the scale of what Catagen is building; not just as a UK tech company, but as a global climate leader. Our technologies are tackling emissions in sectors many consider too hard to abate, and we’re doing it with urgency, purpose, and precision. This milestone reflects the extraordinary talent within our team and the culture that drives them. We look forward to sharing our journey and shaping the conversation with fellow leaders in the cohort.”

Catagen’s success stems from its unique combination of disruptive technologies and a proven track record in the commercialisation of green tech. It began with green emissions testing for the automotive sector, helping manufacturers meet stringent tailpipe regulations while setting new sustainability benchmarks. Today, this technology serves over 10 industries globally, and Catagen is a development partner to some of the world’s largest automotive OEMs.

Building on this foundation, Catagen developed ClimaHtech—an integrated platform of advanced climate technologies including a biohydrogen reactor, an e-fuel reactor for SAF production, and hydrogen compression. These technologies will be demonstrated at a dedicated site in Northern Ireland in summer 2025. Leveraging years of experience in bringing green technologies to market, Catagen continues to take a holistic approach to decarbonisation, supporting the global transition to net zero.

Johnny Mayo, Tech Nation’s Future Fifty Programme Lead, added: "At Tech Nation, we’ve been proud to champion Catagen throughout their journey.

“From their selection for our UK-wide Net Zero 2.0 Cohort in 2021 to our nomination of them for high-impact awards including the 2025 Earthshot Prize, we’ve consistently recognised Catagen as a leader in clean tech innovation.