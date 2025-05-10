Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved café in Londonderry’s historic Cathedral Quarter is set to close its doors this weekend after almost eight years in business.

Hidden City Café, known for its plant-based menu and commitment to locally sourced produce, will serve its final customers today (Saturday). Opened in 2017, the café quickly became a staple of the city’s growing creative and independent business community.

Owners Justyn McNicholl and his wife Bronagh announced the closure on social media on Friday evening, expressing their honour to be part of the area’s cultural and economic transformation.

"When we first opened in the historic Cathedral Quarter – the city’s oldest, most characterful district – we knew it was something special,” the post read.

"But we also believed it craved a little something more. As our doors opened, we watched the soul of the Quarter come alive, filling with independent businesses, creatives, and a growing sense of community.”

Reflecting on their time in the Cathedral Quarter, the couple expressed their heartfelt thanks to their loyal customers and the wider community: "Over the past eight years, we’ve seen it blossom into a thriving hub for the arts, markets, antiques, and local enterprise. To have played even a small part in the story of Derry City’s Cathedral Quarter has been an honour. “When Hidden City Café joined the neighbourhood, we wondered – what made it special? Was it the food? The coffee? The conversations? The music? But the truth was simpler: it was you. You brought this place to life. You made it more than just a café—it became a meeting spot, a refuge, a makeshift office, a catch-up corner.

Popular café in Londonderry’s historic Cathedral Quarter, Hidden City Café, is set to close its doors today after almost eight years in business. Credit Facebook