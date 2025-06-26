'This milestone reinforces our commitment to technology driven excellence': Londonderry firm rises in Guidewire Ranks amid global expansion
Londonderry software firm Alchemy Technology Services today announced its promotion to Advantage Tier within the Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting program.
This promotion recognises Alchemy’s proven expertise, implementation success, and capabilities in delivering Guidewire solutions to the insurance industry.
This advancement reinforces Alchemy’s commitment to technology driven excellence in insurance.
The promotion to Advantage tier recognises Alchemy’s increased investment in Guidewire certifications, specializations, product knowledge and implementation expertise across the Guidewire platform.
It also acknowledges Alchemy’s proven track record of successful Guidewire implementations across multiple geographies, giving customers greater confidence in project outcomes.
The enhanced partnership status strengthens Alchemy’s established strategic and operational alignment with Guidewire’s product and services teams, enabling more streamlined projects and expanded access to advanced technical knowledge.
“Achieving the Advantage tier status in the Guidewire PartnerConnect program is an acknowledgement of our team’s dedication and success, along with the trust our clients place in us,” said John Harkin, CEO of Alchemy.
"Our longstanding partnership with Guidewire has been instrumental in our success and this recognition further strengthens our ability to deliver transformative solutions that help insurers navigate complex technology landscapes and achieve their business objectives. This milestone reinforces our commitment to technology driven excellence in insurance across everything we do.”
“Congratulations to Alchemy on their promotion to the Advantage tier,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. “Alchemy’s proven track record of successful implementations and their growing team of experts make them a valued partner in delivering exceptional results for our shared customers. We’re proud to recognise their achievements and excited to see their continued growth.”
The PartnerConnect Consulting program is designed to recognise partners based on insurance industry expertise, number of Guidewire certified employees, and achievement of specializations. Advantage tier partners have demonstrated a strong commitment to Guidewire customers through significant investments in training and commitment to influencing joint customers’ successful implementations in multiple geographies.
