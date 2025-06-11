Titanic Belfast sets sail on cyber security enhancement in strategic partnership with Outsource Group

TBL International, the operator of Titanic Belfast has announced a strategic partnership with Antrim’s Outsource Group to deliver a comprehensive digital transformation and cyber security enhancement programme.

Located on the very site where RMS Titanic was designed, built, and launched, Titanic Belfast has welcomed almost 9 million visitors from more than 145 countries since opening in 2012.

As a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s tourism landscape, the attraction has contributed £430 million in additional visitor spend and inspired £60 million in heritage preservation across the Titanic Quarter in only the first 10 years of the attraction opening.

To support its continued growth and ensure a seamless, secure visitor experience, TBL International is investing in world-class IT infrastructure. The partnership with Outsource Group will provide a suite of services including IT managed services, on-site support for 24/7 operations, and expert cyber security consultancy.

“This partnership marks a significant step in our digital journey,” said Siobhan Lynch, deputy chief executive, director of Operations at TBL International.

“By working with Outsource Group, we are future-proofing our operations and ensuring that our guests and clients benefit from the highest standards of information security and service delivery.”

Outsource Group has over 25 years of experience in system implementation and support, complemented by the strategic expertise of its ANSEC team. The collaboration will also see TBL International onboarded to the S-Core platform – Outsource Group’s market leading security focused managed service offering, built on a proven technology & services stack, enhancing operational efficiency and cyber resilience.

Visitors and event clients alike will benefit from improved speed of access, enhanced on-site support, and a more integrated digital experience. The initiative underscores TBL International’s commitment to innovation, security, and excellence in visitor engagement.

“We are proud to support such an iconic institution on its digital transformation,” said Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group.

“Our goal is to deliver robust, scalable solutions that empower TBL International to thrive in a digital-first world.”