Quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has marked a significant milestone in its sustainability journey with the announcement of a major renewable energy deal with Power NI, Northern Ireland’s largest electricity supplier.

The new two-year agreement will ensure all electricity supplied to Kilwaughter’s Larne headquarters is generated from 100% renewable sources.

Effective from November 1, this switch to renewable energy forms a key part of Kilwaughter’s broader environmental strategy, aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

David Smith, finance director at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: "This partnership with Power NI represents a major step forward in Kilwaughter’s sustainability journey.

“We remain committed to improving environmental standards within our industry, and this switch to 100% renewable energy will not only significantly reduce our carbon footprint, but also contribute to long-term operational resilience.

“Sustainability forms an integral part of our business strategy, and this deal will help us build on the progress we have made so far, while demonstrating our proactive approach to embracing cleaner, greener energy solutions."

This strategic move is set to deliver substantial environmental benefits, including a carbon reduction of 2,000 tonnes of CO2e per year. It follows Kilwaughter’s sustainable credentials being further enhanced by Business in the Community awarding the company Gold status in its environmental benchmarking survey.

Energising over half a million Northern Ireland homes, farms and businesses for over 90 years, Power NI is driving positive change for people living in Northern Ireland and for the future of our planet.

Daniel Boyle, key account manager at Power NI, explained: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Kilwaughter Minerals to provide 100% renewable energy.

“Power NI is dedicated to helping businesses across Northern Ireland achieve their sustainability goals, and we are proud to play a role in their transition to cleaner energy.

“This partnership will make a tangible difference, not just for Kilwaughter, but for the environment as a whole. We look forward to working with Kilwaughter as the company continues to lead by example.”

This latest announcement follows the recent launch of Kilwaughter Minerals’ K Rend Eco Range, a suite of reduced cement render and mortar products.