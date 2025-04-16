Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker has been shortlisted for Insurance Broker of the Year in this year’s prestigious British Insurance Awards

The winner is set to be announced at the gala ceremony on Wednesday, July 9 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

This recognition builds on AbbeyAutoline’s previous successes, having won Personal Lines Broker of the Year in 2024 and Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in 2023. These highlight the company’s consistent excellence and commitment to delivering high-quality service across both personal and commercial insurance sectors.

Hosted by Insurance Post, The British Insurance Awards celebrate the best of the UK insurance sector, recognising top-performing underwriters, brokers, and intermediaries.

The Insurance Broker of the Year category is open to UK-based brokers and intermediaries. In this category the judges assess profitable growth, customer retention, and how well a company aligns its strategies with business goals.

AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker, is celebrating a prestigious UK-wide accolade after being named Personal Lines Broker of the Year at the British Insurance Awards 2024. Pictured with the Personal Lines Broker of the Year award at The British Insurance Awards 2024 are: Simon Brodkin, Awards Hos, Adam Beckett, chief distribution officer at Ageas (category sponsor), Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, Jennifer McKelvey, Personal Lines director at AbbeyAutoline and John McMichael, Insurer Relations and Products director at AbbeyAutoline

They also look for a commitment to staff development and professionalism, along with innovation in product development and marketing. Judges value how companies respond to customer feedback to enhance satisfaction and loyalty, and how companies prioritise corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices is also key. Lastly, this award recognises companies who are continually adapting to the changing marketplace, while maintaining high standards of service.

Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline, said: "We are thrilled to be shortlisted for Insurance Broker of the Year at The British Insurance Awards 2025. This nomination builds on the incredible success we had last year, winning Personal Lines Broker of the Year, and the recognition we received for Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in 2023.

"For AbbeyAutoline this recognition comes following a significant year of expansion. With key acquisitions, our focus is not just on expanding our business - it's about strengthening our commitment to our loyal customers, fostering staff development and adapting to meet the evolving needs of the insurance market.