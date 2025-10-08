Nu Delhi restaurant are the first ever Northern Ireland Restaurant to win the National Champion Title at the prestigious ARTA Awards which took place last night at London's Hilton Hotel in Park Lane. In addition, Nu Delhi proudly retained its title as Regional Restaurant of the Year — for an incredible fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as one of the finest South Asian dining destinations in the UK. Pictured is restaurant owner Nazim Din with his team.

South Asian fine dining hotspot makes history as first Northern Ireland winner at ARTA 2025 and secures fourth consecutive Regional Restaurant of the Year title

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nu Delhi Restaurant & Lounge in Belfast has made history by becoming the first restaurant from Northern Ireland to win the prestigious “Champion of Champions” title at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2025.

The glittering awards ceremony took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane, where the Great Victoria Street indian restaurant not only claimed the top national honour, but also retained its title as Regional Restaurant of the Year — for an astonishing fourth consecutive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dual triumph cements Nu Delhi’s status as one of the UK’s premier South Asian dining destinations.

“We are truly honoured and overjoyed,” said Nazim Din, owner of Nu Delhi. “To be the first Northern Ireland restaurant to achieve this national recognition is a proud moment for our entire team. Winning Regional Restaurant of the Year for the fourth year in a row shows our unwavering commitment to excellence in every dish and every experience we deliver.”

Head Chef Mahabir Singh credited the restaurant’s success to its culinary philosophy: “We strive to bring authentic flavours with a creative touch — our guests inspire us to keep raising the bar.”

Restaurant Manager Mostafa added: “This victory belongs to our customers as much as our team. Their loyalty and love drive us to be the best every single day.”

Nu Delhi restaurant are the first ever Northern Ireland Restaurant to win the National Champion Title at the prestigious ARTA Awards which took place last night at London's Hilton Hotel in Park Lane. In addition, Nu Delhi proudly retained its title as Regional Restaurant of the Year — for an incredible fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as one of the finest South Asian dining destinations in the UK. Pictured is restaurant owner Nazim Din with his team