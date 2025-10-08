'The climb out of administration in 2019 was tough, but we are now proud to be market leaders': Wrightbus posts £37million profit as turnover hits £455million, marking a major milestone in post-administration recovery
Ballymena-based Wrightbus has turned a profit for the first time since its acquisition, and has reported a 77% increase in revenue.
Chief executive Jean-Marc Gales said he was "incredibly proud" of the results which saw turnover jump from £257.8m in 2023 to £455.1m.
Operating profit was £37m in 2025, an increase from a £3m operating loss.
Wrightbus had just 49 employees when it was rescued from administration in 2019. It now employs over 2,300 people, with a further 7,500 jobs secured in the largely UK supply chain.
Jean-Marc added: "In a tough market we have thrived, creating thousands of jobs, bringing new levels of product quality to the bus market and delighting passengers."
During the period, the business invested £25m on research and development, and also launched NewPower – its repowering division in Bicester.
Wrightbus executive chairman Jo Bamford added: "The climb out of administration in 2019 was tough, but we are now proud to be market leaders, driving quality and innovation in the bus sector and expanding into new areas.
"Wrightbus has a proven track record in innovative engineering and design, and 2024 saw the successful launch of a left-hand drive hydrogen fuel cell bus compliant with all German regulations. This bus adds to our full complement of both single deck and double deck variants across all drives-lines - diesel, hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric."