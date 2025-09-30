Professor Chris McConville from Ulster University’s School of Biomedical Sciences

New partnership to pioneer advanced manufacturing methods that improve how medicines are absorbed, offering hope for patients with challenging health conditions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster University has been awarded a prestigious grant from the Academy of Medical Sciences (AMS) to help unlock the full potential of next-generation treatments for patients with challenging health conditions.

The funding will support Professor in Biomedical Innovation at Ulster University, Chris McConville, who will collaborate with Almac Sciences’ Physical Sciences team in Craigavon. Working in partnership with Almac Sciences, the Cross-Sector Experience Award will drive forward innovation in healthcare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will explore new ways to make medicines more effective by improving how drugs are absorbed in the body, focusing on developing advanced manufacturing methods, including melt extrusion technologies, to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of medicines.

Ulster University has been awarded a prestigious grant from the Academy of Medical Sciences (AMS) to help unlock the full potential of next-generation treatments for patients with challenging health conditions

Professor Chris McConville from Ulster University’s School of Biomedical Sciences said: “By uniting cutting-edge research with real-world pharmaceutical innovation, this work bridges the gap between lab bench and patient bedside, delivering advanced drug formulations that can transform treatment outcomes and redefine how medicines are made.

"This award will allow us to establish a pipeline from lab to clinic by integrating research with pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

A recent visit by King Charles III to the university’s Cancer Research Centre in Coleraine, proved an opportunity to share the vital work taking place at the centre, particularly in relation to how treatment medicines are absorbed in the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Chris McConville from Ulster University’s School of Biomedical Sciences

It also highlighted the strength of Northern Ireland’s collaborative ecosystem, where academics, researchers, clinicians, charities, and those with lived experience come together with a shared purpose to deepen understanding of cancer and transform its diagnosis and treatment processes for the future.

The AMS Cross-Sector Experience Awards aim to break down barriers between academia, industry, government and charities. Now in its second year, the Cross-Sector Experience Awards provide up to £100,000 per recipient for placements lasting three to twelve months in a sector different from their own.

The programme is strengthening the UK’s position as a leader in medical research and innovation, while fostering international collaboration. Each award supports researchers to gain experience in a new sector, helping build partnerships that speed up the delivery of health solutions.

Tom Moody, VP API Development & Commercialisation, Almac Sciences, added: “We are looking forward to working closely with Professor McConville to integrate his deep knowledge in melt extrusion technologies with Almac's extensive experience in screening and manufacturing of bioavailability enhancing amorphous solid dispersions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad