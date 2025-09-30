'We’re proud to represent Northern Ireland on a global stage': Founder of Northern Ireland AI-powered analytics platform to address more than 70,000 delegates at Web Summit Lisbon
Belfast tech startup Hurree will take centre stage at Web Summit Lisbon 2025, the world’s largest technology conference, representing Northern Ireland among global leaders in AI and innovation.
Hurree’s founder and chief executive officer, Aaron Gibson, will deliver a masterclass titled “From Insight to Action: How AI Analytics and Behavioural Science Drive Smarter Decision-Making” on November 11 at 3.30pm, alongside Dan Bennett, Global Lead of Behavioural Science at Ogilvy Consulting UK.
The session will explore the intersection of AI and behavioural science, and how organisations can leverage both to drive better decisions without replacing human input.
An AI-powered analytics platform Hurree has emerged as a leader in data analytics innovation. The company’s platform, featuring its intelligent assistant Riva, enables businesses to interact with their data more conversationally, moving beyond static dashboards to real-time, actionable insights.
CEO Aaron Gibson explained: “Web Summit is an opportunity to showcase the innovation coming out of Belfast.
“Hurree was founded to make data more accessible and actionable, and we’re proud to represent Northern Ireland on a global stage.”
Web Summit Lisbon draws over 70,000 attendees annually, including business leaders, investors, policymakers, and media from around the world. Hurree’s presence highlights Northern Ireland’s growing influence in the global AI and data technology landscape.