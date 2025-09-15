'Though our doors are now closed, the memories will stay with us forever': Belfast’s beloved ice cream parlour closes after decades of serving the local community
One of Belfast’s most cherished ice cream parlours has closed its doors for the final time after ‘many wonderful years’.
Fusco’s Ice Cream, a family-run business since 1933, has announced its immediate closure following the retirement of its owners.
The Fusco family introduced generations of locals to authentic Italian ice cream and coffee. The original Belfast branch closed earlier this year, and now the shutters have fallen on the Andersonstown Road parlour in west Belfast, marking the end of an era.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Fusco family said: “After many wonderful years serving scoops, smiles, and memories, we’ve made the decision to take an early retirement and close Fusco’s Ice Cream.
“Running this family business has been such a joy and a privilege — from seeing generations of families come through our doors to sharing in your celebrations, sunny days, and even the rainy ones too.
“We want to say the biggest THANK YOU to all of our loyal customers and friends who have supported us over the years. Your kindness, laughter, and love for our ice cream have meant the world to us. “Though our doors are now closed, the memories will stay with us forever. Here’s to every scoop, every cone, and every smile. “With love and gratitude.”