NI SPACE, in conjunction with the UK Space Agency and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched the first phase of a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), where three companies have been awarded £360,000 collectively to develop satellite technology and data that could be used to improve the detection and monitoring of blue green algae in Lough Neagh.

The project will harness satellite, space-based and remote sensing technologies, alongside aquatic applications, to observe and predict blue green algae blooms, which will help to inform the development of strategic initiatives to protect the Lough and other waterways across Northern Ireland.

Following an open challenge competition, 40 high quality and very compelling bids were received. As a result of a detailed process, three suppliers have been awarded contracts for their proposed projects; Newcastle University (Water Quality Digital Twin Dashboard of Lough Neagh), 3DEO, (HABIT – Harmful Algal Bloom Intelligent Twin) and Plastic-i (Bloomcast).

“Space technology offers a plethora of opportunities when it comes to addressing pressing environmental issues,” explained Robert Hill, NI SPACE cluster manager.

“We are proud to partner with the UK Space Agency and DAERA on this project to showcase the transformative potential of satellite systems and technologies in tackling the blue green algae issue in Lough Neagh and beyond. By investing in innovative solutions, we’re aiming to demonstrate how advancements in space technology can drive better environmental monitoring, management and protection for the benefit of our communities and ecosystems.”

Each of the three selected suppliers will be expected to develop their proof of concepts by March 2025 and if successful, a second phase may include further development of these concepts.

“Protecting our waterways and ensuring the health of our environment is a top priority for DAERA,” commented Andrew Muir, DAERA Minister. “The pioneering use of space technology through this project represents what will hopefully be a significant step forward in mitigating the challenges posed by blue green algae.

“I commend the companies involved for their forward-thinking solutions and am confident that this collaboration will lead to valuable developments in environmental monitoring and protection. I wish them well in the next phase of the initiative.”

Chris Mcquire, local growth strategy manager at UK Space Agency, added: “Space technology offers unique capabilities that help protect the natural environment. By leveraging space and satellite data, this project will help tackle the issue of blue green algae and support effective monitoring and management of blooms in the years to come.

“It is a great demonstration of how space innovation delivers tangible benefits here on Earth.”

