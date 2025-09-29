Members of the Lowe Rental team collect the Deloitte Best Managed Company award at the award ceremony.

Lisburn-based global leader in refrigeration and catering equipment recognised by Deloitte for strong leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth across diverse international markets

Lowe Rental, the global leader in commercial refrigeration and catering equipment solutions, has been recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the third consecutive year in the prestigious awards programme led by Deloitte Ireland.

The Best Managed Companies Awards celebrates excellence in Irish and Northern Irish-owned and managed businesses. This year’s programme recognises 129 companies across 28 counties, spanning industries from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and construction.

Headquartered in Lisburn and founded in 1977, Lowe Rental Corporation has grown into the world’s leading equipment rental partner, supporting a diverse range of sectors from grocery retail to exhibitions and major events, public sector and giga projects. With innovative design consultancy and cutting-edge IoT technology, Lowe delivers flexible solutions, from fully integrated packages to stand-alone services, tailored to each customer’s needs.

Lowe Rental’s award highlights the company’s commitment to strong leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth. The rigorous evaluation process assesses not only financial performance but also strategy, capability, innovation, culture, and governance.

Rachel McCausland, CEO of Lowe Rental, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised by Deloitte as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the third year running.

"This achievement is testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us across the retail, hospitality, events and public sector industries.

"This award is also recognition of the progress we’re making as a business, building a strong culture, supporting our people, and continuing to grow with purpose.”