IAU Presidents Caption: L-R AOP Michael Burton, President of Commission C4 - World Heritage and Astronomy; Simon Jeffery, President of Commission G5 - Stellar and Planetary Atmospheres and Stefano Bagnulo, President of Commission B6 - Astronomical Photometry and Polarimetry.jpg

Three Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Astronomers have been elected presidents of specialist commissions within the International Astronomical Union (IAU) at the recent XXXII General Assembly held in Cape Town, South Africa.

This marks a historic occasion for both the IAU and AOP, as it was the first General Assembly to be held on the African continent.

AOP Director Prof. Michael Burton said, "For Armagh Observatory and Planetarium to have nearly half of our scientists elected as Presidents of IAU Commissions is an extraordinary honour.

"It demonstrates the high regard in which our institution is held within the international astronomical community and reflects the exceptional calibre of our researchers.

"We are proud to contribute to shaping the future of astronomy on a global scale."

The IAU is the leading global organisation representing professional astronomers, with 11,507 members worldwide.

The Union is structured into nine Divisions, which encompass various fields of astronomical research, and further into 39 specialised Commissions.

These Commissions are responsible for driving specific areas of study and activity within astronomy, such as sponsoring conferences and setting standards for scientific measurements and nomenclature.

Remarkably, three Armagh Observatory and Planetarium astronomers have been elected as Presidents of these Commissions, a significant achievement for a relatively small institution like AOP, which boasts a staff of only ten tenured scientis

This accomplishment underscores the global reputation and influence of Armagh Observatory and Planetarium within the field of astronomy.

The newly elected Presidents are:

Dr. Stefano Bagnulo, President of Commission B6 - Astronomical Photometry and Polarimetry (part of Division B: Facilities, Technologies & Data Science). Commission B6 focuses on photometric and polarimetric techniques in astronomy, aiming to standardise methods and measurements across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Prof. Michael Burton, President of Commission C4 - World Heritage and Astronomy (part of Division C: Education, Outreach & Heritage). Commission C4 collaborates with UNESCO on the Astronomy and World Heritage Thematic Initiative, identifying astronomical sites that may be worthy of recognition as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Dr. Simon Jeffery, President of Commission G5 - Stellar and Planetary Atmospheres (part of Division G: Stars and Stellar Physics). Commission G5 is dedicated to the study of the theory, modelling, and observation of the atmospheres of stars and planets.

The General Assembly, which takes place every three years, provides an opportunity for the global astronomical community to elect new leaders and plan future activities.

This year’s event concluded with elections that highlighted AOP's significant contribution to the international astronomical community.