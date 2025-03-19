Arthur Richmond of SHS Group, County Antrim

SHS Group in Belfast, Woodland Furniture Group from Rasharkin and Ballymena-based Clarke are all vying for the top spot at the ceremony in Edinburgh on the 24 April 2025.

The shortlist for the prestigious British Business Awards 2025 has been revealed, and three Northern Ireland firms are among the 143 businesses across the UK competing for top honors.

SHS Group has been shortlisted for the Socially Responsible Business of the Year award. Founded in 1975, SHS Group operates in the fast-moving consumer goods sector and owns popular brands including WKD, Shloer, and Merrydown. It also distributes over 100 leading brands, such as Highland Spring and Mars Drinks. The company is a market leader in the supply of own-label herbs and spices.

Eugene Clarke and Michael Clarke of Clarke in Ballymena

Woodland Furniture Group is in the running for SME of the Year. With over 38 years of experience, Woodland provides scalable kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom solutions across the UK and Ireland. The company specializes in high-rise mixed-tenure developments and is known for its cutting-edge production capabilities.

And Clarke, based in Ballymena, is competing for the Family Business of the Year award. The company designs and delivers safe, eco-sustainable buildings for commercial, residential, and hospitality projects throughout the UK. Clarke is renowned for its expertise in façade design and its commitment to creating sustainable, innovative structures.

Also on the shortlist is Whitby Seafoods, which operates a branch in Kilkeel.

Brian and his son Connor McCloskey of Woodland Furniture Group

The 2025 British Business Awards, in association with NatWest, saw over 300 companies entering, and the shortlisted businesses were selected by an independent panel. The judges evaluated each entry based on its positive impact on the workforce, sector, and contribution to the UK economy.

The awards ceremony, which will raise funds for the homelessness charity Social Bite, is expected to attract up to 2,000 business leaders. The evening will feature a fireside chat and an unplugged performance by musician and activist Sting. The event will be hosted by comedian Rob Brydon and include a keynote address from Sir Bob Geldof, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Band Aid.

Alan Jope CBE, former CEO of Unilever and chair of the judging panel, said: “In spite of the economic headwinds facing British businesses, our incredible shortlist shows that leading British companies are thriving and in turn are powering the economy and job creation through their hard work and resilience. It came across loud and clear from the hundreds of entries we received for the awards that businesses are having to innovate and adapt like never before. It’s been inspirational to see the incredible work that’s going on behind the scenes in companies of all shapes and sizes across the UK.

“The 2025 shortlist reflects the hugely diverse range of businesses we have in this country, and I know our judging panel are going to have some tough decisions on their hands when it comes to determining our winners.”

James Holian, head of Business Banking and International Retail, NatWest Group explained: “It’s wonderful to see such a high calibre of entries to the British Business Awards. The UK is full of entrepreneurial, creative and innovative businesses and we’re seeing those at the forefront of the UK’s economy through this process. Seeing the high level of commercial excellence across multiple sectors, makes me extremely confident about the future of British business.”

Josh Littlejohn MBE, founding Partner and Event Director of the British Business Awards, added: “We are so excited to see the event bring together some of the most successful and economically influential people in the UK - to celebrate their success, whilst at the same time raising funds for some of the most vulnerable people in society. Thank you to all of the companies participating in the awards this year.”