Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse make limited edition ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ flavour which is now on sale

The limited edition ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ flavour starts with Morelli’s multi award winning Double Cream Vanilla as a base and is rippled with Devil’s Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named after an iconic landmark and natural sea cave in Ballycastle, Devil's Churn is part of Naturally North Coast and Glens, an award-winning social enterprise committed to supporting small businesses and revitalising urban and rural times through the delivery of artisan markets.

The Devil’s Churn Campfire Sauce used for the collaboration is a rich dairy caramel sauce, handcrafted in small batches using the finest quality Northern Irish ingredients.

The sauce contains beechwood smoked sea salt, which is produced by North Coast Smokehouse, an award-winning Économusée, also located in Ballycastle.

In addition to the salt, the sauce features generous amounts of Northern Irish dairy products, including fresh cream and real butter, creating a decadent and smoky flavour. Morelli’s Ice Cream, Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse are all Great Taste Award-winning producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s Ice Cream, has partnered with Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse to create a brand-new ice cream flavour to tickle the tastebuds of sweet – and salted – treat fans this summer. Pictured is Ruairdh Morrison, North Coast Smokehouse, Daniela Morelli and Eoin McConnell, Devil’s Churn

Daniela Morelli, sales and marketing manager at Morelli’s Ice Cream, said: “We are excited to partner with two fantastic brands to create ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ in time for summer. We’re very proud of the new flavour and we’re looking forward to our customers trying it at selected Morelli’s scoop ice cream stockists."

Eoin McConnell from Devil’s Churn, added: “It’s an honour to partner with one of the most iconic ice cream brands in Ireland to create this flavour. Our award-winning Campfire Sauce is the perfect pairing with Morelli’s Double Cream Vanilla, and we’re so pleased with the finished product. Get yourself down to Morelli’s and give it a go!”

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. Since then, the brand has flourished and expanded. The company currently has five family-run outlets and eleven branded stores in Northern Ireland as well as supplying Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Sainsbury’s and various independent retailers all across Ireland.