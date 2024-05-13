Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradfor Ltd, IPC Mouldings and The Exact Group to highlight the epitome of supply chain excellence to the global market at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX)

Bradfor Ltd, The Exact Group and IPC Mouldings have, for several years, come together to attend the world’s leading marketplace for airlines and the supply chain, showcasing how they work in collaboration to ensure Northern Ireland is regarded as a reliable supply chain to the global aerospace sector.

As an extension of their customer, each company has a different offering covering soft furnishings, metals and plastics with everything in between. Rostrevor-based, Bradfor Ltd is a leading textiles manufacturer using the latest materials and innovations to make everything from seat covers to life vest pouches. Newry-based, The Exact Group is a market-leading engineering business specialising in high precision manufacturing and highly cosmetic protective painted and specialised finishings and IPC Mouldings is one of the specialists when it comes to technical plastic components and high level engineered assemblies.

With one in three of the world’s aircraft seats being produced in Northern Ireland, and companies such as Boeing among the global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Tier One companies benefitting from working with the province’s aerospace sector, the collaboration between local companies is key to ensuring they are the ‘go to’ supply chain company of choice for the global market.

Patricia Clements, managing director at Bradfor Ltd, said: “As an SME, we are proud to service the global aerospace market from our base in Rostrevor. We offer a range of innovative textile products including seat covers, life vest pouches, diaphragms, straps and general upholstery. By returning to and exhibiting at this year’s AIX Expo alongside The Exact Group and IPC Mouldings, and having the opportunity to showcase some of our bespoke products on the Invest Northern Ireland (NI) stand, it gives us an excellent opportunity to speak first-hand to aerospace industry leaders and decision makers about our high-quality seating and textile products.

“Northern Ireland is a global hub for the aerospace interiors’ sector and by working collectively and individually, local companies can demonstrate why we are at the fore of supply chain excellence. We are being recognised as a trusted supply chain by some of the world’s biggest buyers in the aerospace sector.”

Invest NI will be hosting Bradfor Ltd, the Exact Group and IPC Mouldings on its exhibition stand at the AIX Expo in Hamburg from May 28 to 30.

The Exact Group’s managing director, Stephen Cromie, explained: “We are looking forward to attending this year’s AIX Expo. By collaborating with companies such as Bradfor Ltd and IPC Mouldings, we have had the opportunity to share knowledge and prepare together for the exhibition.

“As a specialist engineering company based in Newry, by coming together with the other companies, we can provide an enhanced offering, delivering to global OEMs and being part of the supply chain excellence within Northern Ireland.

“At The Exact Group, we have invested extensively in our capabilities and technology, including the industry-leading, Cerakote thin film ceramic coating technology, which in turn allows us to offer more choice and higher quality products to our clients in the aerospace sector, which gives them the best confidence in our service and delivery.”

The final company in the trio of collaborators, IPC Mouldings, is an award-winning SC21 Gold supply chain excellence partner, which offers a range of specialist skills and services from mould tool design and manufacture to the production of injection moulded parts and engineered assemblies for the most demanding of applications.

Joanne Liddle, managing director of IPC Mouldings, added: “We are on the countdown to this year’s AIX Expo and through our continued partnerships with Bradfor Ltd and The Exact Group, we have ensured we are at the forefront of the aerospace sector’s interior aircraft needs.

“From our base in Carrickfergus, IPC Mouldings has invested in new technology and focussed on our quality management to help our customers solve problems, reduce costs, and assure quality from our products.

“For such a small place, Northern Ireland really does deliver when it comes to the production of aircraft interiors, with major aerospace corporations depending on the supply chain excellence of the province. We are delighted to once again be collaborating with Bradfor Ltd and The Exact Group.”

