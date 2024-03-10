Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three well-known Co Armagh solicitors firms are rebranding under a new name.

The establishment of Kempton Redman Law marks a significant milestone for local solicitor Roy Dougan, who acquired the three legal firms – Kempton Law Solicitors, Armagh, Hagan & McConville Solicitors, Portadown and Redman Solicitors, Lurgan – over the last number of years.

The firm says the amalgamation “marks a strategic decision to consolidate three prestigious legal practices to serve their clients with even greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

Kempton Redman Law director, Roy Dougan, explained: “The formation of Kempton Redman Law signifies a new chapter in our collective journey. While our name may have changed, our dedication to providing unparalleled legal services remains unwavering. Our clients can trust that the standards they have come to expect from us will continue.

"At Kempton Redman Law, we understand that every legal matter is unique, and every client deserves personalised attention and tailored solutions. Whether it’s navigating complex legal issues, or providing expert guidance through challenging circumstances, our team of experienced solicitors is here to offer steadfast support and advocacy.

“Kempton Redman Law offers a comprehensive range of legal services, including conveyancing, will-writing, estate planning and more. They are designed to meet the diverse needs of clients across Armagh, Portadown, Lurgan, and beyond. Their dedication to excellence, integrity, and client-centric approach sets us apart and remains the cornerstone of their practice.”

Looking to the future, Roy added: “We extend our gratitude to our clients, whose trust and loyalty have been the bedrock of our success. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to serving our existing and new clients with the same unwavering dedication and professionalism they have come to expect from us.