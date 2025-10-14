Three projects totalling 160 homes pass planning

A CGI image of residential development planned for site off Finaghy Road North, Belfast.

Three residential projects adding up to 160 new homes have been approved by Belfast planners.

Three separate planning applications were approved at a council committee meeting this evening for new housing on sites between Finaghy Road North and Blacks Road, on the Antrim Road, and on Upper Dunmurry Lane.

The first planning application given the green light was for 94 new dwellings, a mix of semi-detached and detached houses plus apartments on land close to Woodland Grange, Blacks Gate and Moor Park Mews.

The second planning application was for a social housing development on land at 733 and 735 Antrim Road. This will see two large houses knocked down to make way for two new buildings containing 34 units, a move that’s proved controversial with several nearby residents objecting to it.

The third planning application will see the demolition of existing buildings on land at 39 Upper Dunmurry Lane, to be replaced with three blocks containing 32 apartments.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of the council’s Planning Committee, said: “It’s fantastic news for the city to see these three residential developments given the green light this evening.

“That’s 160 new homes for our residents – also meeting one of the targets of our city’s community plan, the Belfast Agenda, working with city partners to provide new homes, across all types of property, across the city.”

