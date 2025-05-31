Simon McCance, the heart and soul behind Ginger Bistro’s 25-year legacy of grit and grace

From life’s hardest moments to Belfast’s brightest tables, Ginger Bistro celebrates a legacy of love and resilience

Multi-award-winning restaurant Ginger Bistro is proud to mark a major milestone in 2025 - 25 years in business, building a legacy of resilience, reinvention, and remarkable food in the heart of Belfast.

Founded by Belfast-born chef Simon McCance in 2000, Ginger began on the Ormeau Road and has since evolved into one of the city’s most respected restaurants, now based on the corner of Hope Street and Victoria Street.

From the very beginning, Ginger captured the imagination of diners, boasting a three-week waiting list at its original location. However, a difficult health situation in Simon’s early 30s forced its closure. When his twin boys, Teddy and Zak, were born in 2004, Simon faced a defining moment: “Do I want my sons to say their father works in a restaurant – or owns one?”

This led to the reopening of Ginger Bistro in Belfast city centre - a bold move that required vision, grit, and determination. Over the years, Simon has weathered political uncertainty, global crises including the ash cloud and Covid-19, family losses and rising costs in the industry. Yet through it all, his commitment to exceptional cooking, team mentorship, and customer care has never wavered.

Six years ago, Ginger expanded into an adjoining unit on Victoria Street, doubling in size and introducing a bright, contemporary space that effortlessly caters to both casual walk-ins and long-time customers. Over the years, the restaurant has played host to an eclectic mix of famous faces from Hollywood stars like Alec Baldwin, Bill Murray, Michael Fassbender, Gillian Anderson and Heather Graham to homegrown legends including James Nesbitt, Van Morrison, and Tim Wheeler of Ash. Yet, it’s the unwavering loyalty of local diners that Simon credits as the true foundation of Ginger’s enduring success.

Simon’s personal evolution has closely mirrored the journey of Ginger itself. Twelve years ago, he made the life-changing decision to give up alcohol - an act that led him to discover a new creative passion: pottery. What began as a hobby soon became both a sanctuary and a form of therapy. In his garden studio, Simon handcrafts delicate blue clay trees in memory of his beloved sister Ruth. These symbolic pieces - now available for purchase in the restaurant - represent resilience, connection, and growth: values that lie at the very heart of Ginger’s ethos.

“Ginger has always been about more than just food,” explained Simon.

“It’s about people - our team, our customers, and our supporters - who’ve stood by us through the highs and lows. My wife Abbe and our sons Teddy and Zak now work alongside me, which has made Ginger not just a restaurant, but a family business I’m incredibly proud of. And I’m excited for what’s still to come.”

The past three years have brought profound personal loss. Simon has faced the sudden deaths of three close family members, including his sister Ruth - whom he describes as his anchor and greatest source of strength. Her passing, he says, remains one of the most difficult experiences of his life. Amidst fresh challenges, including another significant family health issue, Ginger continues to provide Simon with a deep sense of purpose and stability.

“The restaurant has been my sanctuary,” he reflected. “Through grief and uncertainty, it has grounded me – and I’m forever grateful for the journey it’s given me.”

Simon also credits the unwavering support of early champions Nick and Cathy Price, who believed in his vision from the beginning. Having worked with Nick at the legendary Nick’s Warehouse, the couple later became the first investors in the original ‘wee Ginger’ on the Ormeau Road. He also acknowledges Adrian Dunbar, whose warm encouragement and feature on Coastal Ireland helped shine a national spotlight on Ginger and elevate its place on Belfast’s culinary map.

Now with 39 years under his belt working in professional kitchens - beginning at just age 14 in a Lisburn chip shop - Simon has crafted more than a restaurant. He has created a Belfast institution renowned for seasonal, locally inspired dishes and a dining experience grounded in care, quality, and creativity.