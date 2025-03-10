Following overwhelming success and demand in 2024, Fandom Con is celebrating returning to Belfast for its third year – and it plans to be bigger and better than ever!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fandom Con, one of Northern Ireland's leading gaming conventions specifically designed for and organised by individuals with autism and neurodiverse conditions, is set to return for its third year, on Saturday, May 24 from 12pm – 4pm.

Following the overwhelming success and demand in 2024, this year Fandom Con 2025 is taking place at the ICC Belfast. Organised by NOW Group participants, the event aims to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where like-minded individuals can come together, celebrate their passion for gaming and connect with others who can benefit from NOW Group services and social groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fandom Con has grown tremendously over the past two years and we are so excited to return in 2025." said Phoebe Mann, Social Group facilitator at NOW Group.

“The community response has been incredible and moving to the ICC Belfast is allowing us to expand the event significantly. This year, we're focused on enhancing the experience and continuing to build an inclusive space where people can connect, play and celebrate who they are.”

The concept for the convention came from ‘Fandom’, a social forum originally created by NOW Group, a social enterprise supporting people across Ireland, who are neurodiverse, autistic, have ADHD or a learning difficulty into jobs with a future.

Niall Hynds, NOW Group participant and Fandom Con committee member explained: “Fandom Con provides a platform for individuals to socialise, make friends and bond over their shared interests in comics, video games and movies. By recognising the need to expand these connections and provide a larger-scale opportunity for participants to meet new people, the idea for Fandom Con was born.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fandom Con, one of Northern Ireland's leading gaming conventions specifically designed for and organised by individuals with autism and neurodiverse conditions, is set to return for its third year, on Saturday 24th May from 12pm – 4pm

Founded on the principles of inclusivity, community and empowerment, this year’s event will continue to create a dynamic, inclusive space for everyone by featuring a wide range of activities, from interactive gaming stations and cosplay competitions to tournaments, sensory-friendly areas and much more. It’s a place where voices are heard, talents are celebrated, and meaningful connections are formed.