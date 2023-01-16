As Titanic Belfast prepares to reopen its doors following a £4.5m refreshment programme, the world-leading tourist attraction has announced the creation of 80 new jobs.

The roles are available across visitor experience, ticketing and retail outlets with part and full-time hours available in the fixed-term contract positions from March until October. A number of permanent roles are also being recruited for across the marketing, human resources and visitor attraction departments.

There will be a recruitment day on Friday, February 10 or Saturday 11 giving applicants the chance to take part in a fun and interactive interview activity.

Heather Graham, Titanic Belfast’s head of HR, said: “2022 was a momentous year as we celebrated a decade of Titanic Belfast. We are set for an even bigger year in 2023 when we reopen, so there has never been a more exciting time to be part of the team!

“We value our staff as one of our key assets and reasons for success, so these roles will play an important part in bringing the reimagined experience to life for our visitors, both locally and from across the globe, to ensure they receive the memorable experience that Titanic Belfast is renowned for.

“A job with Titanic Belfast provides a really unique opportunity for people to gain valuable experience of working in a world-class venue which will stand by them throughout their professional career.

"To ensure our five-star standards are met and maintained, all our employees go through a robust training programme, and we offer an attractive payment terms and benefits package."

In the 10 years since opening, Titanic Belfast has welcomed over seven million visitors and generated an additional £430 million direct visitor spend for the NI economy.

It was awarded 5-stars in the EFQM Ireland’s Organisational Excellence Award.

The upcoming £4.5m investment has been fully funded from the Titanic Belfast Gallery Refreshment Fund which was established when the building opened as part of the commercial operator agreement and held by the charity owner, Maritime Belfast Trust.

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 6 and for further information or to apply go here.

