'To be the only convention centre in the world given Platinum recognition is, in the true sense of the word, outstanding': Eventex Awards places Belfast venue in top 1% in the world
Belfast’s stellar business events venue ICC Belfast has won a Platinum award in the Convention Centre category of the global Eventex Awards 2025.
ICC Belfast was shortlisted alongside the top convention centres and business event venues in Cape Town South Africa, Costa Rica and Port Aventura in Catalonia, Spain. ICC Belfast is the only entrant in this category to have achieved Platinum recognition.
In the wider awards, which are noted as the world’s top events and experience marketing gongs, ICC Belfast was one of only 22 platinum-winning entries, representing 16 organisations, from a total of 1,239 submissions across every continent.
Rob McConnell, chief executive of ICC Belfast, said: “To be the only Convention Centre in the world given Platinum recognition is, in the true sense of the word, outstanding! We’re in the top 1%!
“Business events and conventions are a key part of Belfast and Northern Ireland’s business tourism vision. They attract new visitors and forge important business and academic networks and connections, while delegates enjoy the famous Belfast Welcome and all that the hospitality experience in our vibrant city has to offer.
“Other top award winners were from the US, UAE, France, Germany Qatar and Poland. This is very important industry recognition for the work we’re doing in Northern Ireland to bring large scale events to Belfast.
“It’s really rewarding for our fantastic team to receive this independent endorsement that ICC Belfast is not just meeting global standards, it’s way out in front, leading the way.”
Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of Eventex Awards, added: “The 15th edition of Eventex Awards has seen a record-breaking number of entries, proving that the creativity of the events industry knows no bounds.
"We feel truly inspired having witnessed ground-breaking projects, brought to life by exceptional event professionals who continue to push the industry forward. Winning an Eventex award is undoubtedly worth celebrating, so I would like to congratulate ICC Belfast on this truly remarkable achievement.”