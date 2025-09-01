The iconic 10 to 14 Tomb Street, Belfast is back in business with a brand new night-club Liquid Club and Lava Lounge. Behind the reopening is Belfast DJ and nightlife veteran Mal Houston and his wife and business partner Maureen

The same four walls that once pulsed with the basslines of Milk and Rain have been given a well deserved disco reboot and 30 locals new jobs

The legendary nightlife venue at 10–14 Tomb Street, Belfast, has been brought back to life with the launch of Liquid Club and Lava Lounge — a new late-night destination breathing fresh energy into the city’s club scene.

Once home to well-known names like Milk, Rain, and most recently Libertine, the venue has undergone a vibrant transformation, reopening its doors on August 15.

Since then, it has been drawing steady crowds from Thursday through to Monday and has now secured a 3am licence to support staggered closing times and safer exits for patrons.

Behind the reopening is Belfast DJ and nightlife veteran Mal Houston, also known for The River Rooms on Donegall Quay and the Belfast Hen and Stag Parties brand. Alongside his wife and business partner Maureen, the duo is spearheading the venue’s revival with a vision rooted in inclusive, feel-good nightlife.

Liquid Club and Lava Lounge stands out for its unique offering — a space designed to cater to a wide age range, playing music from every era. From 18-year-olds to those in their 70s and 80s, guests can expect classic disco anthems, nostalgic hits, and modern favourites, making it an increasingly popular choice for hen parties and mixed-age groups looking for a more diverse night out.

The venue spans multiple floors, including a ground floor, first floor, and an external smoking area, with a total capacity of over 600 people. The reopening has also resulted in the creation of 30 new jobs, contributing positively to the local hospitality sector.

