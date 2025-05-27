Share Energy and EnergyCloud transform surplus wind energy into free hot water to households struggling with energy poverty

Belfast electric utility company Share Energy has officially joined the EnergyCloud network — a not-for-profit social enterprise that uses surplus renewable electricity to provide free hot water to households struggling with energy poverty.

The partnership, which marks another bold move by Share Energy to challenge the status quo, will see homes across Northern Ireland equipped with EnergyCloud-enabled smart technology. This allows otherwise wasted wind energy to be redirected to heat water tanks during periods of high renewable generation and low electricity demand — offering a practical solution to both energy waste and energy poverty.

“No one should be living in fuel poverty in 2025 — yet too many families are still forced to choose between heating and eating,” said Damian Wilson, Share Energy CEO.

“At Share, we’re not interested in doing things the traditional way. We’re here to disrupt a broken system and deliver real, tangible change for the communities we serve. Our partnership with EnergyCloud is a powerful example of that mission in action — using smart technology and surplus renewable energy to reduce waste, cut emissions, and most importantly, put money back in the pockets of those who need it most.”

EnergyCloud Northern Ireland has successfully launched its first project in Northern Ireland with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, with more projects in the pipeline. The initiative directly supports households experiencing energy poverty — enabling annual savings of over £100 per home, while making practical use of Northern Ireland’s growing renewable energy capacity.

“We’re delighted to welcome Share to the EnergyCloud network,” explained Jamie Delargy, chairperson of EnergyCloud Northern Ireland.

“Their commitment to innovation and social impact aligns closely with our mission to deliver cleaner, fairer energy to homes across Northern Ireland.

“At EnergyCloud, we believe that access to affordable, sustainable energy is not just a must for the environment, but a fundamental social need. Too many families across Northern Ireland struggle to afford the energy they require, while at the same time, vast amounts of renewable electricity are wasted due to curtailment.

"The solution is clear: by directing surplus wind and solar energy to those in fuel poverty, we can make a real and lasting impact on people’s lives. We do this by working in collaboration with key industry partners such as NIE Networks, SONI, RenewableNI and National Energy Action NI, as well as our retail partners such as Share Energy.”

Fuel poverty remains an urgent and deepening crisis across Northern Ireland, with many households still unable to afford even the most basic energy needs.

While official estimates once suggested that one in four households were in fuel poverty, a September 2024 National Energy Action (NEA) NI poll found that 40% of households are now spending more than 10% of their income on energy — a direct consequence of persistently high energy prices and the broader cost-of-living crisis.

The NEA’s survey also revealed that 27% of households had gone without heating or electricity at some point in the previous 24 months due to cost, and 79% reported higher energy bills year-on-year — with fuel-poor households disproportionately impacted.