Uform is proud to announce the completion of a large-scale rooftop solar installation at its 225,000 sq ft manufacturing and distribution facility in Toomebridge

500 kW solar PV system marks major milestone in Uform’s sustainability journey, delivering £87,000 in annual energy savings and cutting carbon emissions by 130 tonnes

Northern Ireland kitchen and bedroom furniture manufacturer Uform has successfully completed a large-scale rooftop solar energy installation at its state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution headquarters.

Spanning 225,000 square feet, the Toomebridge facility now houses a high-performance solar PV system designed to drive both environmental and economic benefits.

This landmark project was delivered in collaboration with Astatine, Ireland’s leading industrial decarbonisation specialist, and Premier Electrical Group, experts in photovoltaic solar energy solutions. The initiative marks a major milestone in Uform’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable manufacturing practices.

The rooftop solar system boasts an impressive 500 kW capacity, powered by approximately 1,130 high-efficiency solar panels. Strategically positioned to maximise sunlight capture, the panels are projected to generate around 400,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean, renewable energy annually. This output will offset 17% of Uform’s annual grid electricity consumption, significantly reducing the company’s reliance on traditional energy sources.

In environmental terms, the benefits are equally significant. The installation is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 130,000 kilograms (kg) each year—comparable to the annual carbon offset of around 9,000 evergreen trees. This substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is a key step in Uform’s ongoing efforts to meet its sustainability and net-zero targets.

From a financial standpoint, the solar investment also offers long-term advantages. The company anticipates annual electricity cost savings of approximately £87,000, directly reducing its overall manufacturing overheads. With an estimated payback period of just three to four years, the system is set to deliver significant return on investment, while continuing to provide energy and cost savings for decades to come.

Over a 25-year lifespan, the total projected savings from the solar PV system amount to nearly £2.9 million, reinforcing the economic value of Uform’s shift towards clean energy solutions.

Commenting on the successful implementation of the project, Simon Oliphant, chief executive officer at Uform said: “We’re thrilled to have undertaken this ambitious project, which underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and is helping us to achieve our energy reduction targets as part of our overall company environmental and sustainability goals.

"Plus, the total project savings, over an estimated 25 years, runs to nearly £2.9 million, that’s a considerable saving for our operations. From start to finish, the Astatine team has made the whole design and installation process seamless, and the results have exceeded our early expectations.”

Tom Marren, chief executive officer of Astatine, also praised the partnership: “Our collaboration with Uform highlights the company’s dedication to forward-thinking energy solutions, reducing the company’s reliance on traditional power sources while reinforcing long-term sustainability goals.

"The project also shows the incredible benefits and potential of rooftop solar solutions which leverage otherwise unused space for real world energy-reductions and money savings – doing right by the environment while boosting the bottom line”.