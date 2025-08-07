Based in TLT’s Belfast office, Jonathan O’Hagan has joined from DWF, bringing over 10 years of experience in the real estate sector

Award-winning UK law firm TLT has strengthened its commercial real estate capabilities with the appointment of Jonathan O’Hagan as a partner in its Belfast office, furthering the firm’s strategic growth across Northern Ireland and the wider UK and Ireland.

Jonathan joins from DWF, bringing over a decade of experience in the real estate sector. He is qualified in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and England and Wales, and is well-regarded for his ability to navigate complex cross-border commercial real estate, corporate, and finance transactions.

Having spent the past three years working in Dublin, Jonathan has a deep understanding of the Irish legal landscape. His practice has spanned advising SMEs and multinational corporations to lending institutions, including corporate occupiers in the retail sector and advising on real estate finance for major energy projects across Ireland.

At TLT, Jonathan will provide cross-jurisdictional support to the firm’s national Real Estate team as well as contributing to TLT’s ‘All-Ireland’ offering, which allows the firm to provide a 1st class service to clients across all of Britain and Ireland.

Katharine Kimber, partner and head of location in Northern Ireland said: “We are ambitious for our clients and want to attract the leading players in the market to support them. With Jonathan’s appointment, we’re doing just that. Jonathan’s appointment reflects TLT’s strategic vision to continue to invest in its locations with a view of expanding its national reach across the UK.

"We are seeing an increase in demand for real estate expertise from our clients. Jonathan will be instrumental in supporting our ongoing growth in the Northern Ireland market.”

Judith Hewitson, partner at TLT added: “Jonathan’s appointment is a mark of our intent to grow and expand our footprint in Northern Ireland. With many of our clients in Northern Ireland working on transactions that have cross-border aspects, Jonathan’s well-rounded real estate practice and proven track-record as a respected adviser to a variety of clients will be a significant draw. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Jonathan O’Hagan, partner at TLT added: “Many of my clients, both in the UK and Ireland, are seeking to take advantage of emerging trends such as the increasing prominence of green building practices, or the accelerating diversification of retail spaces.