The 16.5million five-star resort on the Causeway Coast is assembling its top team ahead of its autumn opening.

General manager Stephen Meldrum, who has provided hospitality for the President of the United States and His Royal Highness King Charles, has been appointed to lead the team at Dunluce Lodge.

Stephen, who has managed several Northern Ireland hotels says being given the opportunity to take charge at the hotel, just outside Portrush, is a ‘dream come true’.

The £16.5m Dunluce Lodge, Portrush will see the creation of a 35-room luxury complex overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Pictures by Maxwell & Company

The hotel’s operator, Valor Hospitality Partners, has also appointed Sinead McNicholl as director of sales and marketing. Sinead joins the team at Dunluce Lodge from a nearby four-star hotel where she worked for 13 years as sales and marketing manager.

With a wealth of experience having worked in the industry for over 30 years, Stephen, explained: “I have managed a number of well-known hotels in Northern Ireland, but the chance to join the team at Dunluce Lodge was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Moving to Dunluce Lodge was another chance to be part of something truly special and to work in one of the most picturesque and beautiful parts of the world. It was also a great opportunity to work alongside the amazing people at Valor Hospitality.

“We are busy assembling a wonderful team and I am really looking forward to working alongside so many like-minded people who can’t wait to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests when we open.

“Guests at Dunluce Lodge can expect a warm and genuine Irish hospitality experience, and we look forward to tailoring our guests’ experience to their needs.

“The Lodge’s restaurant and bar will provide a culinary experience like no other, embracing the finest locally sourced ingredients and expertly selected wines and whiskeys. To help guests unwind, there will be a fantastic spa with state-of-the-art fitness facilities. It will be the perfect place to rejuvenate.”

The resort has been designed by a renowned architect who specialises in castles, lodges and architecturally protected buildings. On the doorstep of Royal Portrush Golf Club, the resort, which is set to employ 80 people, overlooks the fourth fairway, and will open in time for the 153rd Open Championship returning to the famous links course next year.

Sinead said she is thrilled at the opportunity to join Dunluce Lodge and to act as an ambassador for the Causeway Coast and promote Northern Ireland: “It really is such an exciting time in my career. It’s a privilege to work alongside Stephen and the wider Valor Hospitality management team who have been a fantastic support in these early stages.

“We are dedicated to curating truly unique and memorable experiences for our guests who will be able to immerse themselves in the breath-taking beauty of the Causeway Coast with our meticulously crafted tours.

“From exploring the dramatic heights of Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, discovering the enchanting secrets of Glenarm Castle to crossing to the picturesque Scottish Isle of Islay, our goal is to provide guests with a truly immersive and tailor-made taste of the Causeway Coast, where every moment is an unforgettable memory waiting to be made.”

Dunluce Lodge will be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel management company in partnership with US based Links Collection.