Belfast’s Gilbert-Ash has celebrated the significant development of Ireland's first citizenM hotel which is set to open in 2025

A Northern Ireland construction have marked the ‘topping out’ milestone on the development of Ireland's first citizenM hotel.

Led by Belfast-headquartered construction and fit-out firm Gilbert-Ash, which is currently growing its team in Ireland, the 245-room hotel is set to open in 2025.

citizenM Dublin St Patrick’s, a nine-storey hotel from the hotel and lifestyle brand, is the second project Gilbert-Ash has worked on with citizenM after the team completed the modular construction of citizenM London Victoria.

Gilbert-Ash project director Sean Doran, said: "It’s always pleasing to get to the topping out stage as the building really starts to emerge from the plans.

"This building has a lot of character and we will be retaining part of the façade which will give the hotel’s appearance a nice balance of tradition and cutting-edge innovation."

Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, chief executive of citizenM, added: "We are thrilled to have reached this milestone for our first ever hotel in Dublin, and our first entry into the Irish market.

"We believe our affordable luxury concept is a great fit for the city, and we look forward to connecting with this vibrant community."

citizenM has 34 hotels across the UK, North America, Europe and Asia. The St Patrick’s venue is the brand’s first venture into Ireland.

The façade of Molyneux House redesigned by the prominent Dublin architect, Sam Stephenson, will be retained as part of the new build citizenM hotel.

The hotel's bedrooms with feature amenities including XL king-size bed, a HD TV offering and a rain shower and customisable room ambience controlled by an in-room iPad or the guest’s own smartphone via the citizenM app.

The wider hotel is home to an art-filled ground floor, a 24/7 canteenM bar, pantry and servery, self check-in area, seating areas with furniture from Vitra, and four societyM meeting rooms.

To date, citizenM has worked with 140+ artists across its 34 hotels.