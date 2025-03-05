Magherafelt ’s Henry Brothers has celebrated the significant development of Leicester General Hospital’s new Endoscopy Unit which is due to open this summer

Northern Ireland’s Henry Brothers Construction has joined University Hospitals of Leicester to celebrate the topping out ceremony at the new Endoscopy Unit being built at Leicester General Hospital.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) executives, members of the endoscopy department and representatives from the construction team attended the event at the specialist unit which is being built next to the East Midlands Planned Care Centre.

Last year Henry Brothers based in Magherafelt was awarded a £10m contract to build the one-storey facility which is being delivered to a BREEAM Excellent standard and will feature endoscopy pods, discharge lounges, offices, staff areas and stores, with a plant room on the roof.

The project is Henry Brothers’ first contract at Leicester General Hospital.

Managing director for Henry Brothers Construction Ian Taylor, said: “We were very proud to have been appointed to deliver a new endoscopy unit at Leicester General Hospital for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of delivering new public sector investment in the Midlands and other areas of the UK. The topping out ceremony represents a key stage in the development of this important new facility which will help to improve healthcare for the people of Leicestershire and the surrounding areas.”

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers Construction has joined University Hospitals of Leicester to celebrate the topping out ceremony at the new Endoscopy Unit being built at Leicester General Hospital. Credit: Chris Terry Photography

To mark the occasion, a tree will be planted on the site as part of the landscaping process.

UHL deputy chief executive Simon Barton, explained: “It’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone in the project, as we’re excited to be building an important new facility for the endoscopy service here at Leicester General Hospital.

“Endoscopy is a key part of our diagnostic services, and also provides treatment for some conditions, and this new unit is part of our commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare for the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“This is part of our wider strategy to improve care and cut both waiting lists and waiting times. Endoscopy at East Midlands is right next door to the East Midlands Planned Care Centre, which opened in December and will eventually provide around 100,000 appointments every year.

“It’s great to have these celebratory moments as a team, as everyone is working hard on behalf of our patients. I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Other members of the team working with Henry Brothers Construction on the development are project manager Selcon, quantity surveyor Rider Levitt Bucknall, principal designer Stephen George & Partners, architect P+HS, structural engineer Curtins, and mechanical and electrical engineer CPW.

Completion of the building is due late summer 2025.