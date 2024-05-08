"Supporting local home-grown businesses is so important as we seek to revitalise our town centres and grow our economy.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Member of Parliament for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, has welcomed a new doggy business to Banbridge.

The Suddy Dog on Castlewellan Road is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland with four fully equipped self-service dog washing pods and a newly added doggy fun pool.

Speaking following a recent visit Carla Lockhart MP said: “There is nothing I love more than to see people following their dream in business. It was wonderful to speak with Amanda and Stephen and hear of their passion for their new business.

"They have a real love of dogs and having their own pooches they know exactly what the needs of dogs and dog owners are. They have four self-service dog washing pods, fully equipped with towels, shampoo and hair drying facilities. Owners can book in or call in and have wash their dogs at their leisure.

“I was particularly taken with their new doggy fun pool in which Stephen takes a particular interest. Having a background in hydrotherapy for animals he gets into the pool with the dogs to help with exercise, burning off excess energy, weight loss, strengthening muscles, relieving pain and just having a good time. This is a superb facility and one that I believe will be huge success.

“I wish Amanda and Stephen well for the future. Living locally, they have really put the time and effort in to making it a success. I would encourage doggy owners to pay them a visit.