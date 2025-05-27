Iris Wang, Tourism Ireland; Tiernan McGee, Titanic Belfast; Rachel Lei, Game of Thrones Studio Tour; Ian Baillie, Stena Line; and Sinéad Murray, Tourism Ireland, in Beijing, on day one of Tourism Ireland’s sales blitz to Asia

Tourism Ireland, together with a delegation of eight tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland, is undertaking a sales blitz to Asia this month.

The eight-day sales blitz is visiting Beijing and Shanghai in China and Seoul in South Korea.

The schedule includes five B2B events in the three cities, with the participating companies engaging in over 1,000 commercial meetings with Chinese and South Korean travel professionals.

It’s a valuable opportunity to inspire and influence the travel professionals, highlighting the wealth of experiences on offer for their clients on a holiday here – and ultimately helping to deliver more business for Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland from Asia.

Tourism Ireland will also highlight the Hainan Airlines direct flight from Beijing to Dublin. Aisling McDermott, Tourism Ireland’s head of global partnerships, said: “Our sales blitz to Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul provides an excellent platform to highlight the many things to see and do, and all that is new and exciting, on a holiday on the island of Ireland in 2025.